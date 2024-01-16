© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri state Rep. Emily Weber

authorBy Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri’s first Asian American woman elected to the General Assembly says it hasn’t always been easy to serve. State Rep. Emily Weber, from Kansas City, reflects on race and equity in Missouri government, and the rest of this year’s legislative agenda.

Missouri Rep. Emily Weber, a Democrat from Kansas City, made history three years ago when she became the first Asian American woman elected to the Missouri General Assembly. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Weber about her time in state government, and she looks ahead to the 2024 legislative session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today MissouriAsian AmericansGeneral AssemblyrepresentationRacial Equityguns
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
