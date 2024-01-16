Missouri state Rep. Emily Weber

Missouri Rep. Emily Weber, a Democrat from Kansas City, made history three years ago when she became the first Asian American woman elected to the Missouri General Assembly. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Weber about her time in state government, and she looks ahead to the 2024 legislative session.

