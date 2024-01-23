Why Kansas City's weather has been so wild

December was unusually warm this year in Kansas City and across the Midwest, but it was followed by an especially cold and tough January. Researcher Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, says that both are effects of climate change, and the weather may swing even more wildly in the future.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Pershing to discuss the changing temperatures and where we go from here.

