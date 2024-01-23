© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Why Kansas City's weather has been so wild

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Despite recent outbreaks of intense arctic air — dropping Kansas City's temperatures below zero — winter has been the fastest-warming season for most of the Midwest. In fact, these brutal cold snaps might be another consequence of climate change.

December was unusually warm this year in Kansas City and across the Midwest, but it was followed by an especially cold and tough January. Researcher Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, says that both are effects of climate change, and the weather may swing even more wildly in the future.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Pershing to discuss the changing temperatures and where we go from here.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
