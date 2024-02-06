© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City is getting 6 World Cup matches in 2026

By Frank Morris,
Anna Schmidt
Published February 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

While many Kansas Citians are focused on the Super Bowl, planning is underway for an even bigger event on the horizon: the 2026 World Cup. Six of those matches, including a quarterfinal, will be played in Kansas City.

In an internationally televised broadcast, FIFA World Cup officials announced on Sunday that Kansas City will not only host one of the quarterfinal matches in 2026, but also four group-stage matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The dates of those games are June 16, 20, 25 and 27.

Kansas City is one of 16 sites in North America to win World Cup matches. Up To Date's Steve Kraske talks what it takes to plan an event of this magnitude with Katherine Holland, executive director of KC2026, and Joe Reardon, president of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today soccersportsWorld CupWorld Cup KCArrowhead StadiumUp to Date
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @FrankNewsman.
See stories by Frank Morris
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now