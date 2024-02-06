Kansas City is getting 6 World Cup matches in 2026

In an internationally televised broadcast, FIFA World Cup officials announced on Sunday that Kansas City will not only host one of the quarterfinal matches in 2026, but also four group-stage matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The dates of those games are June 16, 20, 25 and 27.

Kansas City is one of 16 sites in North America to win World Cup matches. Up To Date's Steve Kraske talks what it takes to plan an event of this magnitude with Katherine Holland, executive director of KC2026, and Joe Reardon, president of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

