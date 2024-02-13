Is Kansas City's smoke too tough?

As Missouri reaches its first full year of legalized weed, local growers and sellers are seeing an increasing demand for weaker weed, both online and in brick-and-mortar dispensaries. KCUR's Zach Perez explains how weed has gotten stronger, and why there's a growing market for low-strength weed.

More and more pharmacies are closing nationwide, and patients are losing access to pharmaceutical care. These closures hit independently owned pharmacies the hardest, and in places like rural Kansas, they create pharmacy deserts, limiting access to pharmaceutical care. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga with the Kansas News Service brings us that story.

