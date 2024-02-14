A Chiefs parade and a new Royals stadium

The Kansas City Royals have announced they want to build a potential new ballpark in the Crossroads arts district downtown. The $2 billion project would stretch from Truman Road south to 17th Street, and Grand Boulevard east to Locust Street. We take a look at the plan and how it could affect businesses.

Every weekend between late January and Valentine's Day, Thad McCullough and Tammy Parsons can be found adding a little pizazz to the streets of Independence. The co-founders of the West iNd Heart 2 Heart Connection Project attach around 300 large, red wooden hearts to light poles each year. On the signs are messages of love from people in the community. KCUR's Julie Denesha has that story.

