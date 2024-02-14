© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Chiefs parade and a new Royals stadium

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

At least 1 million people are expected in downtown Kansas City for today's Super Bowl victory parade. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals finally announced that they want to build a new ballpark in the Crossroads. Oh, and also it's Valentine's Day!

The Kansas City Royals have announced they want to build a potential new ballpark in the Crossroads arts district downtown. The $2 billion project would stretch from Truman Road south to 17th Street, and Grand Boulevard east to Locust Street. We take a look at the plan and how it could affect businesses.

Every weekend between late January and Valentine's Day, Thad McCullough and Tammy Parsons can be found adding a little pizazz to the streets of Independence. The co-founders of the West iNd Heart 2 Heart Connection Project attach around 300 large, red wooden hearts to light poles each year. On the signs are messages of love from people in the community. KCUR's Julie Denesha has that story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
