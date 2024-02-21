Abortion opponents push for more restrictive laws in Kansas

The Kansas Constitution protects the right to an abortion, according to a 2019 decision by the state’s Supreme Court. In 2022, voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the constitution that would have overturned that decision.

But Republican lawmakers and groups like Kansans for Life are still pushing for abortion restrictions, as they decry a surge in the number of abortions Kansas has provided — fueled by out-of-state patients — since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service to discuss what anti-abortion lawmakers and advocates are pushing this year.

