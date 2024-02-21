© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Abortion opponents push for more restrictive laws in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Abortion is still legal in Kansas, with restrictions — but abortion opponents want Kansas lawmakers to enact laws to support anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and put parents on the hook for child support starting at conception. We'll break down those and other reproductive policies working their way through the legislature this session.

The Kansas Constitution protects the right to an abortion, according to a 2019 decision by the state’s Supreme Court. In 2022, voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the constitution that would have overturned that decision.

But Republican lawmakers and groups like Kansans for Life are still pushing for abortion restrictions, as they decry a surge in the number of abortions Kansas has provided — fueled by out-of-state patients — since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service to discuss what anti-abortion lawmakers and advocates are pushing this year.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today abortionKansas News Servicechild carePlanned ParenthoodpregnancyKansans For LifeReproductive rightsKansas City Kansas (KCK)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now