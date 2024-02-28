Can these Black veterans revive Kansas City's roller-skating scene?

Skaters of all skill levels filled the rink on a recent Friday night at Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City, the metro’s new mecca for Black skate culture.

They were there because of the work of Knejie Allen and Adontis Atkins, two Black Air Force veterans who last fall opened the region’s only stand-alone roller-skating school, SK8 Shot Studios, at 16th Street and Burlington Road in North Kansas City. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV brings us their story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.