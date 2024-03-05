Milwaukee's lesson for Kansas City on building a stadium that works for all

When the Milwaukee Bucks built their arena, Fiserv Forum, and the surrounding "Deer District," the team agreed to a slew of conditions that made it a better deal for local workers and the community as a whole.

Low-wage workers in Kansas City and their allies want a similarly strong community benefits agreement from the Kansas City Royals as the team pursues a new downtown stadium.

Laura Dresser is an economist at the University of Wisconsin and associate director of the High Roads Strategy Center. She spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about her report on community benefits agreements and how they impact a city.

