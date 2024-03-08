Kansas City's novel new museum for children's literature

For six years, a new museum has been under construction in North Kansas City. The Rabbit Hole, set to open next week, is full of exhibits dedicated to children's books like "Goodnight Moon," "Frog and Toad" and many more. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on how the museum presents literature in a whole new way.

Kansas native Freedy Johnston moved to New York and made it big in the '90s with his hit "Bad Reputation." Now, Johnston is branching out. KCUR's Bill Brownlee charts Johnston's path and his efforts to court the folk music establishment.

