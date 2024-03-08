© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's novel new museum for children's literature

By Madeline Fox,
Trevor Grandin
Published March 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Rabbit Hole, a new museum in North Kansas City, is set to open next week. The museum hopes to immerse kids and parents in the world of children's literature. Plus: The indie rocker from Lawrence, Kansas, who's redefining his sound and flirting with folk music.

For six years, a new museum has been under construction in North Kansas City. The Rabbit Hole, set to open next week, is full of exhibits dedicated to children's books like "Goodnight Moon," "Frog and Toad" and many more. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on how the museum presents literature in a whole new way.

Kansas native Freedy Johnston moved to New York and made it big in the '90s with his hit "Bad Reputation." Now, Johnston is branching out. KCUR's Bill Brownlee charts Johnston's path and his efforts to court the folk music establishment.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)LawrenceSinger SongwritersFolk Alliance Internationalbluegrass/country/folkrockMusicmuseums/galleriesliteraturekidschildren's booksNorth Kansas City
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now