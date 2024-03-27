Big stakes in the Hickman Mills school board election

It was Superintendent Yaw Obeng's idea to create the first co-presidency on the Hickman Mills Board of Education. The idea came to him when the vote was evenly split between two candidates and no one was willing to budge.

"It was a bit of a calculated risk for me," said Obeng. "It wasn't the traditional, but I thought, well, you know, we're not doing anything right now, it can't get worse than this."

KCUR's Jodi Fortino spoke with Obeng about his efforts to reform the combative culture of the school board, and focus on putting students first.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.