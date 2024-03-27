Big stakes in the Hickman Mills school board election
April's election will bring some new faces to the often-contentious Hickman Mills Board of Education. The board has long struggled to work together, and last year couldn’t agree on a board president or how to fill a vacancy. Will this vote help or hurt?
It was Superintendent Yaw Obeng's idea to create the first co-presidency on the Hickman Mills Board of Education. The idea came to him when the vote was evenly split between two candidates and no one was willing to budge.
"It was a bit of a calculated risk for me," said Obeng. "It wasn't the traditional, but I thought, well, you know, we're not doing anything right now, it can't get worse than this."
KCUR's Jodi Fortino spoke with Obeng about his efforts to reform the combative culture of the school board, and focus on putting students first.
