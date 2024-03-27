© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Big stakes in the Hickman Mills school board election

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
April's election will bring some new faces to the often-contentious Hickman Mills Board of Education. The board has long struggled to work together, and last year couldn’t agree on a board president or how to fill a vacancy. Will this vote help or hurt?

It was Superintendent Yaw Obeng's idea to create the first co-presidency on the Hickman Mills Board of Education. The idea came to him when the vote was evenly split between two candidates and no one was willing to budge.

"It was a bit of a calculated risk for me," said Obeng. "It wasn't the traditional, but I thought, well, you know, we're not doing anything right now, it can't get worse than this."

KCUR's Jodi Fortino spoke with Obeng about his efforts to reform the combative culture of the school board, and focus on putting students first.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today MissourieducationHickman MillsSchool Board ElectionsvolunteeringMissouri School Boards AssociationKansas City Missouri (KCMO)school
