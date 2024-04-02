© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas lawmakers try again to ban gender-affirming care

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Laura Kelly last week to ban gender-affirming health care for minors. Kelly has vetoed similar measures in the past, but this time, the legislature's GOP supermajority might have the power to override any decision she makes.

Kansas Senate Bill No. 233 proposes a ban on gender affirming care for anyone under the age of 18. Should the law pass, minors in Kansas would no longer have access to things like puberty blockers, gender-affirming surgery, or hormone treatment.

Republicans in the House and Senate are in strong favor of the bill, and say the treatments are dangerous, or minors may regret them later. However, studies found that nearly zero patients who underwent the treatments later reported regret, while delaying that care can cause physical and mental health problems.

Blaise Mesa, Kansas Statehouse reporter at The Beacon, spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about the bill, how it's part of a larger national trend, and the likelihood of it becoming law.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Laura KellyKansas LegislatureThe Kansas City BeaconGender Affirming CareKansas City Kansas (KCK)politicsgender
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
