When will Troost become 'Truth'?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Troost Avenue, which runs north-south through Kansas City, is known as a historical border for redlining and racial segregation. It was named after 19th century doctor and slaveholder Benoit Troost. For the past few years, community members have petitioned to change the name of the street to Truth Avenue. That plan seemed likely to pass earlier this year, until it reached a hurdle in the Kansas City Council.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Isabella Luu, who has been covering the story, to discuss why the proponents of “Truth Avenue” were unhappy with a change Mayor Quinton Lucas made to the proposal.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today TroostTroost AvenueQuinton LucasPaseoKansas City Council
