When will Troost become 'Truth'?

Troost Avenue, which runs north-south through Kansas City, is known as a historical border for redlining and racial segregation. It was named after 19th century doctor and slaveholder Benoit Troost. For the past few years, community members have petitioned to change the name of the street to Truth Avenue. That plan seemed likely to pass earlier this year, until it reached a hurdle in the Kansas City Council.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Isabella Luu, who has been covering the story, to discuss why the proponents of “Truth Avenue” were unhappy with a change Mayor Quinton Lucas made to the proposal.

