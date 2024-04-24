© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Helping students find a home within themselves

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
After a sudden family tragedy, English Language Arts teacher Alana Washington started a mentorship program at the Kauffman School that gives students a space to express themselves and their spirituality. Rita Hanch of NPR’s Next Generation Radio reports.

And for more than six decades, one Kansas City community orchestra has given amateur musicians who work in health care a place to perform. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports that many doctors, nurses and medical students find the music therapeutic.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

