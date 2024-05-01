A Kansas family races to have another child through IVF

In vitro fertilization remains legal across the U.S. despite an Alabama court ruling that temporarily halted treatment in the state. But for many IVF patients in Kansas, the disruption has cast doubt on their own access to fertility care. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service brings us one family’s story.

Clarisa Evans is a midwife and new gardener who supports families through at-home births using a holistic approach. Evans uses herbal remedies and encourages familial involvement to help families feel safe during one of the most transformational moments of their lives. Lauren Winston of NPR's Next Generation Radio reports.

