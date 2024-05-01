© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas family races to have another child through IVF

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A disruption to in vitro fertilization in Alabama has some Kansans worried their rights could be under threat, as experts raise questions about "fetal personhood" in state law. Plus: Midwife Clarisa Evans started her Kansas City practice to empower all members of an expecting family from pregnancy through postpartum.

In vitro fertilization remains legal across the U.S. despite an Alabama court ruling that temporarily halted treatment in the state. But for many IVF patients in Kansas, the disruption has cast doubt on their own access to fertility care. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service brings us one family’s story.

Clarisa Evans is a midwife and new gardener who supports families through at-home births using a holistic approach. Evans uses herbal remedies and encourages familial involvement to help families feel safe during one of the most transformational moments of their lives. Lauren Winston of NPR's Next Generation Radio reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas News ServicepregnancyReproductive rightsabortionMidwivesMothersAfrican Americanshealth careKansas City Missouri (KCMO)children
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
