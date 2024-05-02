Will an abortion rights vote hurt Missouri Republicans?

Missouri Republicans could play a key role in legalizing abortion later this year. Even though many GOP voters don't agree with their party on abortion rights, they may still support other candidates on the ballot. Plus: Adopted from an orphanage in Russia, Anna McCune is pouring her heart into making sure Kansas City's kids don’t experience what she did growing up.

Missourians could vote in November to end the state’s ban on abortions if backers of an abortion rights initiative turn in enough signatures by May 5. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports that efforts to overturn the restriction might not hurt Republicans’ chances because so far, support for the effort hasn’t been entirely divided by party.

Spending the first five years of her life in a Russian orphanage, Anna McCune learned that having the support of people who care about you is what turns the four walls of a “house” into a “home.” Now she’s pouring her passion into providing a home for Kansas City’s unhoused youth and families. Zoe Shriner of NPR’s Next Generation Radio reports.

