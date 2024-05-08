© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Trees are making climate change worse on the Great Plains

By Madeline Fox,
Anna Schmidt
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
We normally think of trees as being good for the environment. But in parts of the Midwest and Great Plains, they're actually heating up the earth as woodlands take over grasslands.

It’s Environment 101: Trees help save the planet. But not everywhere. New research clarifies that deploying trees against global warming backfires in parts of the U.S. and Canada, including much of the Great Plains.

“Trees are great in the right place,” said Susan Cook-Patton, a senior forest restoration scientist at The Nature Conservancy. “But they’re not uniformly awesome across the globe.” Celia Llopis-Jepson of the Kansas News Service brings us that story.

Learn more about prairie conservation on the KCUR podcast Up From Dust.

