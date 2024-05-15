© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The Missouri Catholics who support reproductive rights

By Anna Schmidt,
Madeline Fox
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Groups affiliated with the Catholic Church have been at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement, in Missouri and elsewhere. But many Catholics don’t agree.

Abortion is almost entirely illegal in Missouri, which has been one of the big battleground states for reproductive rights. All four of Missouri's Catholic bishops have given a significant amount of money to keep it illegal. However, a recent study shows many parishioners don’t agree with their church’s leadership on the issue.

NPR's Katia Riddle came to Missouri to talk to some of them about how they reconcile their politics with their faith.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

