The Missouri Catholics who support reproductive rights

Abortion is almost entirely illegal in Missouri, which has been one of the big battleground states for reproductive rights. All four of Missouri's Catholic bishops have given a significant amount of money to keep it illegal. However, a recent study shows many parishioners don’t agree with their church’s leadership on the issue.

NPR's Katia Riddle came to Missouri to talk to some of them about how they reconcile their politics with their faith.

