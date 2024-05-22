Immigrants could help save rural Kansas towns

Western Kansas is projected to see large population declines in the coming years, but immigration may be the key to stemming the losses. The communities that have embraced their diversity have seen their population stabilize and the local culture shift. Plus: To stay open, rural nursing homes across the Midwest are prioritizing nurses.

Immigration has redefined southwest Kansas over the last 40 years. The communities that have embraced their diversity have seen their population stabilize, bucking the trend of rural areas losing population. And this new diversity might end up being what saves these rural communities from deterioration. Calen Moore with the Kansas News Service brings us that story.

In the last few years, more than 100 nursing homes closed in the Midwest. Industry leaders often blame staffing shortages. Others say the quality of care isn’t up to par. Nebraska Public Media’s Aaron Bonderson reports for the Midwest Newsroom that some rural communities are re-envisioning how to make these homes survive.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.