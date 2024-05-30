Can John Rizzo restore trust between the Chiefs, Royals and Jackson County?

Missouri State Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo is leaving office to become the next executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority. After this spring's failed stadium tax vote, what will this new role have in store for him?

For the past several years, Rizzo has been the top Democrat in a Missouri Senate dominated by Republicans. Now he's about to become the next executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority that will play a big role in keeping the Royals and the Chiefs in Kansas City for years to come.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Rizzo to discuss his time in the Senate, why the stadium vote failed, and what has to happen to retain both professional sports teams in the area.

