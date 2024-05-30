© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Can John Rizzo restore trust between the Chiefs, Royals and Jackson County?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Missouri State Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo is leaving office to become the next executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority. After this spring's failed stadium tax vote, what will this new role have in store for him?

For the past several years, Rizzo has been the top Democrat in a Missouri Senate dominated by Republicans. Now he's about to become the next executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority that will play a big role in keeping the Royals and the Chiefs in Kansas City for years to come.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Rizzo to discuss his time in the Senate, why the stadium vote failed, and what has to happen to retain both professional sports teams in the area.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Luke Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
