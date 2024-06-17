Could Missouri execute an innocent man?

A Missouri man could be executed this fall for a crime he says he didn’t commit. How flawed is the evidence tying him to this crime, and what have been the efforts to exonerate him?

Earlier this month, the Missouri Supreme Court set a September 24 execution date for Marcellus Williams, a man convicted of killing Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle in 1998. Williams was sentenced to death. He was almost executed in 2017. But at the last minute, former Governor Eric Greitens stayed the execution because of DNA evidence. He formed a board of inquiry to further investigate the case.

The Midwest Innocence Project took on Williams’ case and is now circulating a petition to stop his execution. Executive Director Tricia Rojo Bushnell joined host Nomin Ujiyediin to talk about the case for Williams’ innocence.

