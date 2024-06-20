Kansas Democrats aim to break the GOP supermajority

In Kansas, issues like abortion restrictions and transgender rights might hinge on whether Republicans can keep their powerful majorities in the Statehouse. Democrats have set their sights on breaking the supermajority. Plus: Problems with Boeing are causing anxiety in Wichita, where aviation is a big industry.

For almost a decade, Kansas Republicans have enjoyed a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, meaning that they can override the Democratic governor on topics like abortion restrictions and transgender issues. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports Democrats say they finally have the energy and the funding to change that this November.

Some air travelers have been nervous about flying since a door plug panel blew out of a Boeing 737 plane in midair earlier this year. In a city with close ties to the aviation industry, there's even more anxiety — of the economic kind. NPR's Joel Rose reports from Wichita.

