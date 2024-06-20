© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas Democrats aim to break the GOP supermajority

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In Kansas, issues like abortion restrictions and transgender rights might hinge on whether Republicans can keep their powerful majorities in the Statehouse. Democrats have set their sights on breaking the supermajority. Plus: Problems with Boeing are causing anxiety in Wichita, where aviation is a big industry.

For almost a decade, Kansas Republicans have enjoyed a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, meaning that they can override the Democratic governor on topics like abortion restrictions and transgender issues. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports Democrats say they finally have the energy and the funding to change that this November.

Some air travelers have been nervous about flying since a door plug panel blew out of a Boeing 737 plane in midair earlier this year. In a city with close ties to the aviation industry, there's even more anxiety — of the economic kind. NPR's Joel Rose reports from Wichita.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansaskansas legKansas DemocratsKansas GOPBoeingWichitaPodcast
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
