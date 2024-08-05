Who are the Republicans running for Missouri governor?

Donald Trump has endorsed three of the Republicans running for Missouri governor in this Tuesday's primary. The candidates have some policy differences, but the race is more about personality. Plus: How Iowa's new abortion ban could affect care in Kansas.

In the race for Missouri governor, three candidates stand out in the nine-person Republican primary: Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, state Sen. Bill Eigel and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. As St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg reports, a tight race is likely to come down to name recognition and money.

An Iowa law that bans abortion as early as six weeks went into effect last week. As Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom, this means more Iowans will likely be crossing state borders for care — and potentially bringing even more patients to Kansas.

