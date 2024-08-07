Your guide to Missouri and Kansas primary election results

Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at <a href="mailto:lisa@kcur.org" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1678387572392,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1678387572392,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"lisa@kcur.org","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"mailto:lisa@kcur.org","_id":"00000186-c7b1-deb4-a1f7-eff9c9f10001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000186-c7b1-deb4-a1f7-eff9c9f10000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">lisa@kcur.org</a> or follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/larodrig" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1678387627820,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1678387627820,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"@larodrig","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://twitter.com/larodrig","_id":"00000186-c7b2-df0f-a1bf-ffbab20f0001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000186-c7b2-df0f-a1bf-ffbab20f0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">@larodrig</a>.