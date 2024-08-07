Your guide to Missouri and Kansas primary election results

Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to increase its funding to the KCPD, but rejected a measure allowing property tax exemptions for child care centers. And the contenders are set for November's elections for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Missouri governor and other statewide races.

KCUR's Lisa Rodriguez breaks down the election results with Brian Ellison and Savannah Hawley-Bates.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Lisa Rodriguez. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.