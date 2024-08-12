© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Rep. Patty Lewis wants to be Kansas City's next state senator

By Luke X. Martin,
David McKeel
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Much of midtown, South Kansas City and Grandview have been without a state senator since April. After winning last week's primary, Democratic Missouri Rep. Patty Lewis shares what's next as she heads toward November's election against Republican Joey LaSalle.

Missouri state Rep. Patty Lewis defeated Pat Contreras in last week's Democratic primary race for Missouri Senate District 7. The key district covers parts of Kansas City in western Jackson County along the state line, from the Missouri River south to Cass County, and includes prominent areas like Union Station, Westport, the Country Club Plaza, Brookside and Waldo. Now, Lewis will face Republican Joey LaSalle in November’s general election.

KCUR's Lisa Rodriguez spoke with Lewis about her legislative priorities.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Patty LewisMissouri SenateMissouri Primary
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR's coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios.
