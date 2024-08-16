Kansas City’s champion cakewalker

© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
In the late 1800s, a new dance took the country by storm, and Kansas City was home to one of its biggest stars. Meet Doc Brown, “Prince of the Mincing Step," “King of the Order of Mixed Gaits," and “Cakewalk Champion of Missouri and the World.”

The “cakewalk” might have looked like your typical showy, 19th-century promenade, but the American dance form has deep roots in Black resistance. KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin and Julie Denesha have the story of Kansas City's own famous champion of the dance, Doc Brown.

To hear a longer version of Doc Brown’s story, check out the new episode of A People's History of Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today dancedance historyDoc BrownBlack History
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
