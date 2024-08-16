Kansas City’s champion cakewalker

In the late 1800s, a new dance took the country by storm, and Kansas City was home to one of its biggest stars. Meet Doc Brown, “Prince of the Mincing Step," “King of the Order of Mixed Gaits," and “Cakewalk Champion of Missouri and the World.”

The “cakewalk” might have looked like your typical showy, 19th-century promenade, but the American dance form has deep roots in Black resistance. KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin and Julie Denesha have the story of Kansas City's own famous champion of the dance, Doc Brown.

To hear a longer version of Doc Brown’s story, check out the new episode of A People's History of Kansas City.

