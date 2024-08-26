Will voters approve $470 million to fix KCPS classrooms?

In April 2025, Kansas City voters will weigh in on a proposed $474 million bond issue to improve local schools. Kansas City Public Schools hasn't passed a bond in nearly 60 years. How does the district plan to "level the playing field" for its students?

Kansas City Public Schools will ask voters to approve a more than $400 million bond proposal to repair aging infrastructure and update learning environments for students in the district.

The financial move is the next step of Blueprint 2030, the district’s long-term strategic plan to expand student opportunities like foreign language classes, instrumental music, science labs, elective courses, project-based learning and field trips.

KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino has been covering the story. She spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about the proposal.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke Martin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.