Dangerous heat has kept Kansas City students out of class. How did schools prepare this year?

Kansas City Public Schools are preparing for high temperatures when students return to the classroom later this month. The district released students early during the first week of school last August because many of its high schools didn’t have air conditioning units in all classrooms and the existing units were struggling to keep schools cool, which put kids at risk for heatstroke and dehydration.

“Reflecting back on just how difficult it was with the humidity, with the temperatures, with the antiquated HVAC systems in some of our schools, we were met with extreme challenges that really drove our framing and our focus for this upcoming school year,” said Jordan Gordon, the district’s chief operating officer.

A heatwave last year pushed temperatures to record highs, forcing districts across the country to release students or close buildings early. About 41% of school districts need to update or replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in at least half of their schools, according to a 2020 study from the Government Accountability Office.

Batul Hassan is the care and education policy manager at the Climate and Community Project, a progressive think tank focused on climate policy. She said about 14,000 public schools that didn't previously need cooling systems when they were built in the 1970s will need them as early as next year.

“Every kid obviously deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment where they're supported to do their best in school, and they have the resources that they need for a bright future,” Hassan said. “But because of the climate crisis – that, of course, children did not cause – our students today are inheriting an increasingly sort of unstable and unpredictable world.”

KCPS leaders said the district allocated $32 million to ensure that every classroom has some type of air conditioning by the start of classes on August 19. That included installing 325 high-efficiency window air conditioning units across the district to replace existing window units and add units in areas without AC.

The district also upgraded chilled water systems, cooling towers, and rooftop units in the more than a dozen schools that house its most underperforming air conditioning systems. It also prepared for cold temperatures by replacing antiquated boiler systems in 11 buildings.

The district funded upgrades with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a COVID relief measure also known as ESSER. Schools must allocate all of that money by September 30.

Asking for money to cool schools

Gordon said that’s why KCPS will ask voters to approve taxes in April to help address $400 million in deferred maintenance, improve school infrastructure and modernize its learning environments.

Other Kansas City area school districts regularly receive voter support to raise levies or issue bonds to increase teacher pay or pay for new buildings, but KCPS hasn’t had a tax levy increase since 1998, when securing one required an amendment to the state constitution. No bond measure has passed since 1967.

Hassan said wealthier communities are able to raise more funds to make infrastructure improvements and better respond to the changing climate.

She said that can worsen disparities for low-income children and children of color who are more likely to be exposed to higher temperatures. Exposure to heat also affects students’ ability to do well in school.

“Inside the classroom, you can easily imagine how much harder it is to focus if you're uncomfortable because of the temperature,” Hassan said.

Gordon said the district is already looking at the weather forecast for the new school year. The district will useZum Transportation this school year, which has air conditioning in the front and back of every bus.

Gordon said the district anticipates hot temperatures when students initially return to school. It has an inclement weather plan to share with families this year, and will monitor extreme heat indexes to make decisions about recess and other activities.

He said they’ve already begun to stress-test their new systems during the scorching summer.

“Now that we've incorporated people into the spaces, (we’re) seeing the need to make other adjustments so we're fully prepared and excited about the start of the year with the recent investments,” Gordon said.

How other Kansas City area school districts cope with heat

Other school districts in the Kansas City area canceled outdoor sports, moved recess indoors and hired extra contractors to address heat concerns last year.

This school year, the Center School District said it will monitor the weather daily to make decisions. Students also have access to cold water throughout the day and all of its buildings have air conditioning.

Center and other schools follow Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines to keep student-athletes safe.

North Kansas City Schools said it also has an athletic trainer on site to monitor heat and make decisions. Schools keep students inside during recess in excessive heat warnings, and students are encouraged to bring water bottles to stay hydrated.

The school district said its air conditioning equipment is running without any issues. In the Lee’s Summit School District, facilities crews check HVAC systems over the summer months and conduct maintenance as needed.

The Blue Valley School District said it follows Kansas State High Schools Activities Association heat guidelines, and its facilities are built to handle the state’s weather. The school district can also remotely monitor systems to make sure they are properly running.

Olathe Public School's procedures for keeping student athletes and recess safe can be found online.