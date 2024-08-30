A chef's killing underscores Kansas City's property crime problem

As the Kansas City Irish Fest begins today, the Irish community is in mourning after the killing of chef and festival organizer Shaun Brady during a possible car burglary. Outgoing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she's seeing a trend of rising property crimes that end in tragedy.

“My heart’s really broken. I vacillate from anger and outrage to all those personal feelings of why, why, why,” Baker said. “Why was this man’s life taken? What could have been done? What can be done still?"

Baker spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about her office's efforts to address property crimes — and what's standing in the way of more prosecutions.

