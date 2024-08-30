© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A chef's killing underscores Kansas City's property crime problem

By Frank Morris,
David McKeel
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

As the Kansas City Irish Fest begins today, the Irish community is in mourning after the killing of chef and festival organizer Shaun Brady during a possible car burglary. Outgoing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she's seeing a trend of rising property crimes that end in tragedy.

“My heart’s really broken. I vacillate from anger and outrage to all those personal feelings of why, why, why,” Baker said. “Why was this man’s life taken? What could have been done? What can be done still?"

Baker spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about her office's efforts to address property crimes — and what's standing in the way of more prosecutions.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

