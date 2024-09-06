Abortion rights are popular in Missouri

A new Missouri poll shows growing support for Amendment 3, this fall's ballot measure enshrining a right to an abortion in the state constitution. It even has backing from some Republicans, who still have strong leads in all the races for statewide office.

A new poll from St. Louis University and YouGov reports that 52% of respondents indicated they'd vote for Amendment 3, protecting the right to an abortion in Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum has been following the story. He spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about this support and its implications.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.