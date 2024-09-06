© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Abortion rights are popular in Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A new Missouri poll shows growing support for Amendment 3, this fall's ballot measure enshrining a right to an abortion in the state constitution. It even has backing from some Republicans, who still have strong leads in all the races for statewide office.

A new poll from St. Louis University and YouGov reports that 52% of respondents indicated they'd vote for Amendment 3, protecting the right to an abortion in Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum has been following the story. He spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about this support and its implications.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
