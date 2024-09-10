© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City military families depend on nonprofits for food

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Military members and their families are especially vulnerable to food insecurity, but Kansas City groups are providing a safety net. Plus: Missouri hemp producers are stuck in confusion after the delay of Gov. Mike Parson's ban on hemp-derived edibles.

Many Missouri veterans and military families struggle to access enough food to stay healthy. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, some Kansas City organizations want to make sure they don't have to choose between the expenses of day-to-day life and going hungry.

When Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft blocked Gov. Mike Parson’s emergency rules banning the sale of hemp-derived drugs, he may have delayed the effort by at least six months. As Harshawn Ratanpal reports, the looming ban leaves farmers and businesses in Missouri’s hemp industry holding their breath.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today food insecuritymilitary familiesveteransHempGovernor Mike Parson
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now