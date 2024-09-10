Kansas City military families depend on nonprofits for food

Military members and their families are especially vulnerable to food insecurity, but Kansas City groups are providing a safety net. Plus: Missouri hemp producers are stuck in confusion after the delay of Gov. Mike Parson's ban on hemp-derived edibles.

Many Missouri veterans and military families struggle to access enough food to stay healthy. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, some Kansas City organizations want to make sure they don't have to choose between the expenses of day-to-day life and going hungry.

When Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft blocked Gov. Mike Parson’s emergency rules banning the sale of hemp-derived drugs, he may have delayed the effort by at least six months. As Harshawn Ratanpal reports, the looming ban leaves farmers and businesses in Missouri’s hemp industry holding their breath.

