Kansas housing prices are making homelessness worse

Many of the people in Kansas who are homeless do have an income, but housing is simply too expensive to afford a place to live. Plus: Missouri law doesn't clearly IVF, so what's the risk of the procedure being outlawed?

More Kansas residents are experiencing homelessness, despite earning pay through work or fixed incomes like Social Security. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, advocates argue a lack of affordable housing is driving an increase in homelessness in the state.

Some Missouri advocates for in-vitro fertilization are calling for the state to protect the procedure. They’re concerned after an Alabama court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "extrauterine children.” St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem spoke with fertility attorney Tim Schlessinger about whether Missouri’s laws are enough to safeguard the procedure.

