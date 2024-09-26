© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas housing prices are making homelessness worse

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Byron J. Love
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Many of the people in Kansas who are homeless do have an income, but housing is simply too expensive to afford a place to live. Plus: Missouri law doesn't clearly IVF, so what's the risk of the procedure being outlawed?

More Kansas residents are experiencing homelessness, despite earning pay through work or fixed incomes like Social Security. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, advocates argue a lack of affordable housing is driving an increase in homelessness in the state.

Some Missouri advocates for in-vitro fertilization are calling for the state to protect the procedure. They’re concerned after an Alabama court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "extrauterine children.” St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem spoke with fertility attorney Tim Schlessinger about whether Missouri’s laws are enough to safeguard the procedure.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
