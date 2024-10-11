© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

'Beep kickball' in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A special Kansas City kickball tournament offers a chance for blind and visually impaired students to play — using beeping balls and bases. Plus: A former Hallmark artist has a new graphic novel that shows how being a "Mexikid" can be universal.

Kids with visual impairments often don’t get picked for sports teams. But what if there was a game that levels the playing field — that gives them a chance to enjoy all the benefits of playing a team sport with their peers? KCUR’s Brandon Azim tells us how a community has come together to sponsor games they’re calling "Beep Kickball."

Retired Hallmark artist Pedro Martín’s graphic memoir “Mexikid” is raking in the honors, including the Newbery Honor Award for children’s books and the Eisner Award for American comic books. He and Anne Kniggendorf, of the Kansas City Public Library, talked about the book’s overwhelmingly positive response and what makes the story feel so universal.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today kickballdisabilitiesblindnesschildren's bookscomicsKansas City Public Library
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now