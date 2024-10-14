Democrat Crystal Quade wants to be Missouri Governor

In the race to be Missouri's next governor, Democrat Crystal Quade says she'll work across political differences to make Missourians' lives better. She shares where she stands on some of the most important issues facing the state, including abortion rights and control of the Kansas City Police Department.

Missouri voters have some big differences on issues like abortion rights, sports gambling, how best to handle crime and more. And one arena for sorting out those differences is in the election of Missouri’s next governor.

Republicans have offered up Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor. Democrats have chosen state Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield — she is the House Minority Leader, the highest-ranking elected Democrat in the state.

Quade spoke with KCUR’s Steve Kraske on Up to Date about her campaign and her vision for the office.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.