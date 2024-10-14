© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Democrat Crystal Quade wants to be Missouri Governor

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
In the race to be Missouri's next governor, Democrat Crystal Quade says she'll work across political differences to make Missourians' lives better. She shares where she stands on some of the most important issues facing the state, including abortion rights and control of the Kansas City Police Department.

Missouri voters have some big differences on issues like abortion rights, sports gambling, how best to handle crime and more. And one arena for sorting out those differences is in the election of Missouri’s next governor.

Republicans have offered up Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor. Democrats have chosen state Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield — she is the House Minority Leader, the highest-ranking elected Democrat in the state.

Quade spoke with KCUR’s Steve Kraske on Up to Date about her campaign and her vision for the office.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
