This Johnson County mom wants to talk about fentanyl

Kansas is one of the worst states in the nation for drug overdose deaths for young adults. But one Olathe mom wants to help families overcome the stigma. Plus: New polling data gives us a look at how Kansans feel about abortion, marijuana legalization and more.

More kids between the ages of 15 and 19 die of drug overdose in Kansas than anywhere else in the country, according to preliminary CDC data. The primary cause is fentanyl. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, that’s why an Olathe mother is trying to change the way high school students think about drugs.

With Kansans in some counties already voting in the presidential election and Statehouse races, new survey data provides a look at how people in Kansas feel about certain key issues. Kansas News Service reporters Daniel Caudill and Zane Irwin discuss the results of the survey and how this election could impact the partisan back-and-forth in Topeka.

