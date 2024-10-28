© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Jackson County Prosecutor candidates face off

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jackson County voters will elect a new county prosecutor in just over one week.

Either Republican Tracey Chappell and Democrat Melesa Johnson would become the first Black woman elected to the position. The current county prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, is not seeking reelection.

But the race is gaining extra attention because of Kansas City's recent rise in property crimes. The two candidates recently met on KCUR's Up To Date for a debate about their approaches to criminal justice and what they'd do differently in the office.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
