Jackson County Prosecutor candidates face off

Jackson County voters will elect a new county prosecutor in just over one week.

Either Republican Tracey Chappell and Democrat Melesa Johnson would become the first Black woman elected to the position. The current county prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, is not seeking reelection.

But the race is gaining extra attention because of Kansas City's recent rise in property crimes. The two candidates recently met on KCUR's Up To Date for a debate about their approaches to criminal justice and what they'd do differently in the office.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.