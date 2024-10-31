© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Cleaning gravestones at a Kansas City cemetery

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Happy Halloween! This fall, volunteers at Kansas City’s historic Union Cemetery have been giving attention to hundreds of long-neglected gravestones. Plus: Republican Mike Kehoe and Democrat Crystal Quade are both campaigning to become Missouri’s next governor. How will the issue of abortion influence the vote?

Volunteers in Kansas City’s historic Union Cemetery are using brushes, buckets, and gloves to help preserve and protect graves and connect with local history. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has the story.

With just one week left before Election Day, Missouri voters will decide who will become their next governor. Polls show the contest is closer than any other statewide office. Beyond the candidates themselves, a major factor in the race could be the presence of an abortion rights amendment on the ballot. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today community engagementhistoric preservationKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Missouri abortion amendmentMissouri elections 2024
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
