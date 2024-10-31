Cleaning gravestones at a Kansas City cemetery

Happy Halloween! This fall, volunteers at Kansas City’s historic Union Cemetery have been giving attention to hundreds of long-neglected gravestones. Plus: Republican Mike Kehoe and Democrat Crystal Quade are both campaigning to become Missouri’s next governor. How will the issue of abortion influence the vote?

Volunteers in Kansas City’s historic Union Cemetery are using brushes, buckets, and gloves to help preserve and protect graves and connect with local history. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has the story.

With just one week left before Election Day, Missouri voters will decide who will become their next governor. Polls show the contest is closer than any other statewide office. Beyond the candidates themselves, a major factor in the race could be the presence of an abortion rights amendment on the ballot. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports.

