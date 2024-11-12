Missouri restored abortion rights. So what happens next?

Missouri voters last week passed a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to an abortion. Emily Wales of Planned Parenthood Great Plains explains what abortion access could look like in the state, and what's next for the fight for reproductive rights.

Missouri was one of several states where voters restored access after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade — but the first state to overturn a total ban.

Wales, who also led the Missourians for Constitutional Freedom coalition that backed Amendment 3, spoke with Brian Ellison about how soon Missourians can expect the full range of reproductive care to be restored.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin.