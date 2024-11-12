© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri restored abortion rights. So what happens next?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri voters last week passed a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to an abortion. Emily Wales of Planned Parenthood Great Plains explains what abortion access could look like in the state, and what's next for the fight for reproductive rights.

Missouri was one of several states where voters restored access after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade — but the first state to overturn a total ban.

Wales, who also led the Missourians for Constitutional Freedom coalition that backed Amendment 3, spoke with Brian Ellison about how soon Missourians can expect the full range of reproductive care to be restored.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

