This Missouri researcher is eavesdropping on bugs

A University of Missouri professor spent years listening to insects — hear how his work is influencing other researchers. Plus, a 117-year-old African American church in Parkville is getting much-needed restoration work thanks to the National Heritage fund.

Insects play a crucial role in ecosystems all around the world, and scientists say we still have much more to discover. That includes how the tiny creatures talk to each other. More scientists are exploring insect vibrations as communication. And as Harvest Public Media’s Héctor Alejandro Arzate reports, one Missouri professor’s research has been foundational to that study.

A historically-Black church in Missouri is getting help from a federal grant to restore important aging structures in African American communities. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports the congregation plans to revive a Thanksgiving tradition for the first time in years.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.