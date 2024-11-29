© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Roger Golubski is finally going on trial

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published November 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
More than two years after his arrest, and after decades of allegedly terrorizing the Black men and women of Kansas City, Kansas, disgraced former detective Roger Golubski is headed to face trial on federal charges this Monday.

On Dec. 2, 2024, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective will face federal prosecutors, his alleged victims and a jury over charges that he kidnapped and raped vulnerable Black women using the power of his badge.

Today, we're bringing you a special episode from another KCUR Studios podcast: “Overlooked: Golubski On Trial.” In a new season of the award-winning investigative series from KCUR Studios and The Midwest Newsroom, we’ll be exploring the evidence against Golubski and reporting from inside the courtroom to find out what happens.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas (KCK)Midwest NewsroomRoger GolubskiKansas City Kansas Policecrime
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
