Roger Golubski is finally going on trial

More than two years after his arrest, and after decades of allegedly terrorizing the Black men and women of Kansas City, Kansas, disgraced former detective Roger Golubski is headed to face trial on federal charges this Monday.

On Dec. 2, 2024, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective will face federal prosecutors, his alleged victims and a jury over charges that he kidnapped and raped vulnerable Black women using the power of his badge.

Today, we're bringing you a special episode from another KCUR Studios podcast: “Overlooked: Golubski On Trial.” In a new season of the award-winning investigative series from KCUR Studios and The Midwest Newsroom , we’ll be exploring the evidence against Golubski and reporting from inside the courtroom to find out what happens.

