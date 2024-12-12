Kansas City immigrants can't access this critical medical exam

Immigrants need a medical exam to become citizens, but it can be hard to find affordable options in Kansas City. That's in part because the physicians need to be specifically qualified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

About 100,000 immigrants living in the Kansas City region are naturalized residents and each one requires a medical examination before getting citizenship. However, these exams can be very expensive. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with Noah Taborda to learn more about this issue, and how one local Kansas City clinic is offering these exams at lower prices.

