Kansas City immigrants can't access this critical medical exam

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Immigrants need a medical exam to become citizens, but it can be hard to find affordable options in Kansas City. That's in part because the physicians need to be specifically qualified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

About 100,000 immigrants living in the Kansas City region are naturalized residents and each one requires a medical examination before getting citizenship. However, these exams can be very expensive. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with Noah Taborda to learn more about this issue, and how one local Kansas City clinic is offering these exams at lower prices.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today health careimmigrationhealth outcomesKansas City Metro
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you're interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern.
