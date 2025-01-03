Why are abortions still not available in Missouri?

Nearly two months ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution. But even after a judge froze the state's abortion ban, the procedure still isn’t available yet. Plus: A Kansas City arts magazine has been revived, 23 years after its last issue rolled off the presses.

Back in November, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3, which placed the right to an abortion in the state constitution — essentially nullifying the state’s near-total ban. But the ballot initiative’s approval at the polls marked the beginning of another legal dispute over abortion access. St. Louis Public Radio Editor Brian Moline spoke with health reporter Sarah Fentem about why patients still can’t get an abortion in Missouri even today.

It’s been 23 years since the last issue of Forum Magazine rolled off the presses. But now, thanks to the efforts of editor Andrew Johnson and others, it’s back. KCUR’s Julie Denesha spoke with Johnson about what readers can expect and what the reborn publication means for the local arts community.

