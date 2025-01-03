© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Weather-related closings and delays.
Kansas City Today

Why are abortions still not available in Missouri?

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Byron J. Love
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Nearly two months ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution. But even after a judge froze the state's abortion ban, the procedure still isn’t available yet. Plus: A Kansas City arts magazine has been revived, 23 years after its last issue rolled off the presses.

Back in November, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3, which placed the right to an abortion in the state constitution — essentially nullifying the state’s near-total ban. But the ballot initiative’s approval at the polls marked the beginning of another legal dispute over abortion access. St. Louis Public Radio Editor Brian Moline spoke with health reporter Sarah Fentem about why patients still can’t get an abortion in Missouri even today.

It’s been 23 years since the last issue of Forum Magazine rolled off the presses. But now, thanks to the efforts of editor Andrew Johnson and others, it’s back. KCUR’s Julie Denesha spoke with Johnson about what readers can expect and what the reborn publication means for the local arts community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios. It is edited by Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Missouri constitutionabortionMissouri abortion amendmentArts & Culture
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
