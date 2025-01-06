© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City at the center of the Missouri legislative session

By Brian Ellison,
Suzanne Hogan
Published January 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City-area legislators will have some big leadership roles when Missouri General Assembly convenes this week. So does that mean city leaders will finally realize their hopes of reducing gun violence or regaining local control of the city’s police department? (Probably not.)

Lee’s Summit Republican Jon Patterson is set to become Speaker of the Missouri House. And other local legislators of both parties will be in roles that shape the agenda and the conversation in Jefferson City.

One of those is Republican state Sen. Tony Leutkemeyer of Parkville, the new Senate Majority Leader. He’ll get to decide what items of business come up for votes, when, and he told KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date that confronting violent crime will be one of his party’s top priorities this year.

Kraske also spoke with state Rep. Ashley Aune, a Kansas City Democrat who becomes House Minority Leader this week. He asked her why she doubts how much the General Assembly can accomplish this year.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan, and KCUR Studios. It is edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
