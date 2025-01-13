© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas Republicans enter the session with even more power

By Brian Ellison,
Olivia Hewitt
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Kansas Legislative session begins today — with Republicans enjoying an expanded supermajority in the Statehouse. Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson discuss what their priorities are for the coming year, including tax cuts.

Hawkins says his fellow Republicans feel "upbeat," while Masterson says he would like to see a constitutional amendment setting property tax caps. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with the two GOP leaders to learn more about their legislative priorities.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
