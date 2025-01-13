Kansas Republicans enter the session with even more power

The Kansas Legislative session begins today — with Republicans enjoying an expanded supermajority in the Statehouse. Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson discuss what their priorities are for the coming year, including tax cuts.

Hawkins says his fellow Republicans feel "upbeat," while Masterson says he would like to see a constitutional amendment setting property tax caps. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with the two GOP leaders to learn more about their legislative priorities.

