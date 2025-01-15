A Kansas town's fluoride fight could hint at what's ahead

A fight over fluoride in drinking water in Abilene, Kansas, could preview battles likely to play out in cities across the country as the next presidential administration puts a spotlight on the issue. Plus: President-elect Trump's immigration policies will likely affect the meatpacking industry, and in turn, the cost of food.

Members of the incoming Trump administration want to remove fluoride from public water. It’s drawing more attention to the mineral many cities add to public water supplies to strengthen peoples’ teeth. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports, a town in Kansas just went through that debate last year.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on January 20th, and has promised mass deportations. That would likely have big impacts on the meatpacking industry, and the price of our food. Ted Genoways reports on what that could mean for workers and consumers.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.