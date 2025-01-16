Kansas City's TikTokkers brace for a ban

What's at stake for Kansas City content creators if the popular social media app TikTok gets banned? The internet is watching an impending U.S. Supreme Court decision closely, and wondering what the Trump administration might do.

KCUR's Brian Ellison talks with @Andr3wsky, and twins Luke and Paul Harwerth of @twinsauce, about how the ban would affect their income and their community.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.