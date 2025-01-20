Who is Jon Patterson, Missouri's new Speaker of the House?

A Lee’s Summit Republican is the first Asian-American to be Missouri’s speaker of the house. We'll get to know Rep. Jon Patterson, who hadn’t held elective office until coming to the House six years ago.

Missouri state Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, is not only the first Kansas City-area legislator elected to be Missouri House Speaker since before the Civil War, he's also the first Asian American elected. He spoke about the significance of his new role with KCUR's Brian Ellison.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.