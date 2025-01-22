© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Keeping cheerleaders safe from concussions

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published January 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

A Kansas City doctor is behind a report about the unique injury risks of cheerleading, and is calling for a series of changes to improve safety — including recognizing it as a sport. Plus: Researchers still know little about why concussions are increasing for female athletes.

Cheerleading is the fastest-growing female sport in the country. A routine usually includes some incredibly athletic and increasingly complex stunts. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, a Kansas City doctor is analyzing injury risks and working on ways to make the sport safer.

Concussions are on the rise for female athletes. But Dr. Jamil Neme, the director of the Concussion Clinic at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital says there’s very little science to explain why. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marissanne Lewis-Thompson spoke with Neme about the gender disparities in concussion research, and what he thinks has led to this trend.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today women's healthwomen's sportsconcussioninjurieshigh school sports
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now