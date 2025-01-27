© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Moral leadership during turbulent times

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published January 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Religious and moral leaders around the Kansas City metro consider how to guide their communities during the next Trump administration. A local rabbi and reverend share how they lead during turbulent times.

Last week, President Donald Trump began his second term with a flurry of executive orders, taking aim at legal and illegal immigration, rolling back recognition and protection for transgender and nonbinary people, and much more.

KCUR's Up To Date guest host Brian Ellison asked the Rev. Laura Phillips, pastor of Overland Park Christian Church, and Rabbi Doug Alpert, of Congregation Kol Ami in Kansas City, what Trump’s second inauguration means for their congregations.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
