Moral leadership during turbulent times

Religious and moral leaders around the Kansas City metro consider how to guide their communities during the next Trump administration. A local rabbi and reverend share how they lead during turbulent times.

Last week, President Donald Trump began his second term with a flurry of executive orders, taking aim at legal and illegal immigration, rolling back recognition and protection for transgender and nonbinary people, and much more.

KCUR's Up To Date guest host Brian Ellison asked the Rev. Laura Phillips, pastor of Overland Park Christian Church, and Rabbi Doug Alpert, of Congregation Kol Ami in Kansas City, what Trump’s second inauguration means for their congregations.

