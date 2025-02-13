© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
One year after the Super Bowl parade shooting

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Survivors of last years' shootings at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade say their lives will never be the same. Some lost work or had relationships fail — even just seeing Chiefs jerseys can trigger bad memories.

Last year, a million people gathered downtown to celebrate the Chiefs second-straight Super Bowl win. The happy event took a tragic turn when a mass shooting at the end of the parade killed one person and injured 24 others.

The survivors now live much different lives. Some lost work. Relationships strained. Even watching football carries baggage. One year later, Bram Sable-Smith of KFF Health News reports on how two Kansas women are rebuilding their lives.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today Chiefs parade shootinggun violenceSuper Bowlhealth outcomesKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
