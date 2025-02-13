One year after the Super Bowl parade shooting

Survivors of last years' shootings at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade say their lives will never be the same. Some lost work or had relationships fail — even just seeing Chiefs jerseys can trigger bad memories.

Last year, a million people gathered downtown to celebrate the Chiefs second-straight Super Bowl win. The happy event took a tragic turn when a mass shooting at the end of the parade killed one person and injured 24 others.

The survivors now live much different lives. Some lost work. Relationships strained. Even watching football carries baggage. One year later, Bram Sable-Smith of KFF Health News reports on how two Kansas women are rebuilding their lives.

