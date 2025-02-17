Is the Kansas-Missouri border war coming back?

Five years ago, Kansas and Missouri reached a truce in the long-running “border war,” ending the poaching of each other's businesses across the state line. Everyone’s been a winner, especially taxpayers, so why is that agreement now at risk of ending?

Kansas and Missouri spent decades embroiled in conflict, trying to lure companies across the state line with financial incentives. Then, they reached a truce, agreeing to hold off on those practices. Back in 2019, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order, and Missouri passed a law — which expires this August.

So how did we get to this point, and what could it mean for the local economy? KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Frank Lenk, director of the Office of Economic Research at the Mid-America Regional Council, to find out.

