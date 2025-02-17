© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Is the Kansas-Missouri border war coming back?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Five years ago, Kansas and Missouri reached a truce in the long-running “border war,” ending the poaching of each other's businesses across the state line. Everyone’s been a winner, especially taxpayers, so why is that agreement now at risk of ending?

Kansas and Missouri spent decades embroiled in conflict, trying to lure companies across the state line with financial incentives. Then, they reached a truce, agreeing to hold off on those practices. Back in 2019, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order, and Missouri passed a law — which expires this August.

So how did we get to this point, and what could it mean for the local economy? KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Frank Lenk, director of the Office of Economic Research at the Mid-America Regional Council, to find out.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
